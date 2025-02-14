Man robbed at knifepoint in Hucknall has bike stolen by attacker

Police are appealing for witnesses after man was robbed at knifepoint in Hucknall.

The incident happened between 9.40pm and 9.55pm on Saturday, February 8 on Nottingham Road near The Bowman pub.

The man was pushed off his red M2R 140cc pit bike by a white male who got out of an old model black Ford Focus car with all the windows blacked out.

The attacker was about 20 years-old, of skinny build, wearing a grey tracksuit and a black Trespass balaclava.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was robbed a knifepoint on Nottingham Road in Hucknall. Photo: Google

He pulled out a knife and jabbed it towards the victim before taking the bike and riding off towards Hucknall, followed by the car.

Police are also appealing for the public’s help with other reported incidents of burglary, theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour.

Some time on Saturday, February 8 or Sunday, February 9, the chain to a gate into the allotments on Blenheim Lane, Bulwell was cut and hand and power tools were stolen.

At 3am on Thursday, February 6, two males were recorded on CCTV trying the doors of two cars on Norfolk Close, Hucknall but no entry was gained.

Between 5pm Tuesday, February 11 and 8.15am on Wednesday, February 12, in a lay-by on the A611 Hucknall bypass, just before the junction with Annesley Road, the side camera on a parked lorry was smashed, diesel fuel syphoned off and the lorry’s main batteries stolen.

Around 6pm on Thursday, February 6 a grey Giant 29” electric bike was stolen from Titchfield Park, Hucknall by two males – one was white, aged 15 or 16 years-old, quite tall, of skinny build and wearing a black tracksuit with the hood up, the other was black, possibly around 13 years-old, of skinny build and wearing a grey tracksuit.

Between 12.33am and 12.49am on Saturday, February 8, two stone gargoyles were stolen from a front garden in Duke Street, Hucknall.

At 1am on Thursday, February 6, a window was smashed on a property in Orchid Croft, Hucknall.

Some time between Thursday, February 6 and 1pm on Saturday, February 8, a window was smashed on a property in Perlethorpe Drive, Hucknall.

Between 4.30pm and 10.40pm on Saturday February 8, the glass in a front door was smashed on a property in Lovesey Avenue, Hucknall.

Between 4pm on Monday, February 10 and 11.30am on Tuesday February 11, three tyres were slashed on a grey Vauxhall Meriva car parked on Walk Mill Drive, Hucknall and on Wednesday, February 12, the car’s paintwork was extensively damaged and two more tyres slashed.

Between 8am and 5.30pm on Tuesday, February 11, a white Fiat Punto car, parked on Wood Lane, Hucknall, had its paintwork scratched and bodywork dented.

At 5.36pm on Friday, February 7, at the McDonald’s restaurant on Ashgate Road, Hucknall, a group of five or six males, all aged 13 or 14 years-old, were being abusive to staff and refusing to leave – the group were all on pedal cycles and all in black clothing, one in an Adidas tracksuit.

Later the same day, at 8.29pm, a group of 10 youths, again all aged 13 or 14 years-old, were again being abusive to staff and refusing to leave.

At 7.10pm on Tuesday, February 11, four boys all aged around 11 years-old were banging on shop windows and kicking doors in High Street, Hucknall.