Man's body discovered in Hucknall park on New Year's Eve

Police are investigating after the body of a man was found in a Hucknall park on New Year’s Eve.

By John Smith
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 3:25pm

However, police are not treating the man’s death as suspicious.

The alarm was raised after the man was discovered mid-morning by people near the entrance to Dob Park, Hucknall.

Inspector Elizabeth Gaskin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Police were called to Dob Park in Hucknall on December 31, 2022, at about 10.20am, to a report of an unresponsive man being found near the park entrance.

“The man, in his 30s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious.

“The man’s next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”