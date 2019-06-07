Mansfield man attacked cars after downing a bottle of gin

A boozed-up Mansfield man attacked two parked cars with the palms of his hands during a rowdy all-day party, a court heard.

Scott Harris puilled the wing mirror from a blue Chevrolet and the rear windscreen wiper from a silver VW Polo, on George Street, on April 18.

Helen Brough, mitigating, said he deserved full credit for his guilty plea.

"He had been at a party and was very drunk," she said. "He is genuinely remorseful. He had no recollection of what happened."

The court heard he had a previous conviction for criminal damage from 2011, and had last appeared before magistrates for disorderly conduction on May 17.

Probation officer Sarah Todd said Harris had been at an all-day party where drank a bottle of gin and eight cans of lager.

One of the cars he damaged belonged to the host of the party, she added.

The court heard he claims ESA because he suffers from depression and had recently finished a period of supervision after being released from prison.

Harris, 25, of Willoughby Court, admitted two counts of criminal damage when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £100 in compensation which will be added to the £861 he already owes to the court.

