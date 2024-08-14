Maths tutor jailed for sexually abusing vulnerable Nottinghamshire teenage boy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A private maths tutor who sexually abused a vulnerable teenage boy has been jailed.

Holly Rouse-Sweeney, aged 37, tutored the boy online before organising to meet him at her former Nottinghamshire home.

She then had sexual contact with him on several occasions – despite being aware he was under the age of consent.

Police were called in May 2023 when the boy’s mother found inappropriate WhatsApp messages on his phone.

Holly Rouse-Sweeney was jailed for six years for sexually abusing a Nottinghamshire boy. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

After Rouse-Sweeney was arrested, officers found several incriminating diary entries on her laptop in which she detailed the abuse and even referenced the boy’s true age.

She later pleaded guilty to two counts of engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a boy, and four counts of causing a boy to engage in sexual activity.

Rouse-Sweeney, of Hebden Bridge, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on August 9 and was jailed for six years.

She was also added to the sex offenders’ register and made the subjection of a sexual harm prevention order which will tightly restrict her activities when she is released.

She was also handed a restraining order forbidding her from any future contact with her victim.

Rouse-Sweeney had claimed that her actions had been influenced by a long-standing mental health condition.

DC Keeley Bringhurst, a child abuse specialist at Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an appalling breach of trust by a woman who had been trusted to spend time with a vulnerable child.

“She cynically took advantage of him for her own sexual gratification.

“I know this abuse has had a significant impact on the victim and his family and I hope they will be comforted by this very strong sentence.”