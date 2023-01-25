‘Mean offence’ of man who stole niece’s Playstation from bedroom in Bulwell
A homeless man who stole his niece's Playstation from her bedroom in Bulwell has been ordered to pay compensation.
Michael Pearse visited his sister's home on August 8, last year, but she became suspicious when he asked to use the toilet as he had stolen items from her before.
Annelli Pritchard, prosecuting, said the theft of the Playstation controller and cable, worth £35, was a “very, very mean offence”.
The court heard he has seven previous convictions for ‘numerous offences’, including shoplifting and fraud, and was jailed in June last year.
Roger Wilson, mitigating, said: “An offence like this demonstrates the desperation of drug addiction.”
He said Pearse, aged 35, has since given his niece £30, and is “performing well” on probation.
Pearse was handed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £35 compensation, a £26 surcharge and £85 costs.
Sentencing, District judge Leo Pyle told him: “You’ve got to build a lot of bridges with your family.”