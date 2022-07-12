Men from Bermuda and Cameroon charged with threatening violence at Hucknall tram stop

Troishun Walker, 30, of no fixed address but of Bernudan nationality, is accused of carrying a blade, namely a pocket knife, and using threatening violence at the site off Station Road on July 27, 2021.

In his absence, Mansfield Magistrates Court granted unconditional bail and Walker must appear at Nottingham Magistrates Court on August 25. A plea is yet to be entered.On the same date, Frank Wanego, 24, a Cameroon national living at Highbury Vale, Bulwell, is also charged with threatening unlawful violence at the same location.

He too was granted unconditional bail when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court and must also appear at Nottingham Magistrates Court on August 25 to enter a plea to the charge.

The offences are alleged to have taken place at Hucknall tram terminus. Photo: Google