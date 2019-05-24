Missing Bestwood teenager found safe and well Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A 16-year-old girl reported missing from Bestwood has been found safe and well. Jessica Taylor was reported missing on Thursday. Jessica Taylor But she has now been found safe and well. Police thanked everyone who shared the appeal to find her. Notts man jailed for 'devastating night of crime' Nottinghamshire man jailed for sexually abusing four-year-old girl