More than 30 drivers caught as police crack down on M1 speeders at Hucknall junction
More than 30 speeding drivers on the M1 were caught by an Ashfield Police operation at junction 27 of the M1 at Hucknall on Sunday night (October 10).
Officers from the Kirkby-in-Ashfield beat team, along with two of the speed camera enforcement team were operating throughout the evening and into the night at the location and 34 tickets were issued for those caught breaking the speed limits.
In addition, several bike riders were moved on from the area.
Posting on their Facebook page, Ashfield Police said: “We have heard it all, ‘I needed to get home because’, ‘I am running late for’, ‘Oh, I was speeding, I didn't realise.’
"There is a speed limit for a reason, it is not just yourself you have to think about when you are driving fast, its other innocent road users you are also putting in danger.
"We are aware of the issue in the area and will continue to police it whilst it is still ongoing.”