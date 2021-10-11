More than 30 drivers caught as police crack down on M1 speeders at Hucknall junction

Officers from the Kirkby-in-Ashfield beat team, along with two of the speed camera enforcement team were operating throughout the evening and into the night at the location and 34 tickets were issued for those caught breaking the speed limits.

In addition, several bike riders were moved on from the area.

Posting on their Facebook page, Ashfield Police said: “We have heard it all, ‘I needed to get home because’, ‘I am running late for’, ‘Oh, I was speeding, I didn't realise.’

Police were operating at junction 27 of the M1 for Hucknall. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

"There is a speed limit for a reason, it is not just yourself you have to think about when you are driving fast, its other innocent road users you are also putting in danger.