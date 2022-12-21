From January 1 to December 8, 2022, Operation Reacher teams working together with neighbourhood policing teams across the force have made 1,776 arrests, carried out 678 drug seizures which includes large scale cannabis grows, and taken 405 weapons including machetes and samurai swords out of the hands of criminals.

They have also taken £772,000 of cash from criminals attempting to live a lavish life through crime.

In just one week in November, the teams managed to recover £2.5 million of drugs by raiding two properties in New Basford and Hockley

Teams from Oxclose Lane and Gedling also smashed through the front door of a property in Merchant Street in Bulwell in November.

Acting on intelligence about the use and supply of drugs to the community, the police teams stormed the property and immediately detained a suspect.

Along with recovering a makeshift spear and axe, they found three rooms full of cannabis plants.

In December, officers forced entry at an address in Dalestorth Road, Sutton, following concerns a suspected large-scale cannabis grow inside presented a significant fire risk.

Cannabis plants were found strewn across three rooms and as the search continued, a man was found hiding in a loft behind a large number of plastic bags – which appeared full of suspected drugs – and was arrested for production of cannabis offences.

Also in December, the Mansfield team executed a warrant and seized more than 1,000 plants with an estimated value of £1m.

Police teams have also seized 575 vehicles, 49 motorbikes and 14 quad bikes which were a danger to other road users.

They have also dealt with 981 traffic offences.

Chief Inspector Chris Pearson said: “Law-abiding members of the community – who work hard to support themselves and their families – should not have to live next to those who attempt to make a living from crime.

“Neighbourhood policing including Operation Reacher will continue to wake up our criminal fraternity, not with an early morning knock, but by an early morning warrant, taking your door off its hinges.”

“Drug dealers bring a host of problems to the areas in which they operate including violence, intimidation, harassment, and anti-social behaviour.

“The 405 weapons we have recovered means we have taken away 405 opportunities for criminals to use them, with the potential to end someone’s life.

“Drug dealers also exploit some of the most vulnerable members of our society including children to carry out their dirty work.

“We are only as good as the intelligence we receive from the community, and I want to thank them for engaging with us throughout the year.

“We have generated more than 1,000 lines of intelligence this year and that is thanks to residents who feel the same as us and don’t want criminals on their streets.

“Keep providing us with information and we will act.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank them for all their hard work.

