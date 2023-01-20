Motorists fined for breaching public spaces protection order at Annesley M1 junction

The PSPO is designed to target ‘car cruisers’ around Junction 27 of the M1, at Annesley Woodhouse.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “This is in place to deal with nuisance vehicles causing persistent anti-social behaviour within the area.

Advertisement

“Officers carry out regular patrols of the area and anyone found in breach of the order could face a fixed penalty notice of £100 and/or a Section 59 notice on their vehicle, in addition to any other traffic offences.

“S59 notices are powerful as, if breached, they could lead to the vehicle being seized by police.”

Two motorists have now been handed fixed penalty notices by an officer from Nottinghamshire Police’s Hucknall beat team and an Ashfield Council community protection officer, after two vehicles were seen breaching the PSPO by officers on patrol.

Advertisement