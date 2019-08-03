Murder investigation launched after man dies in Bulwell stabbing

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed in Bulwell.

Police were called to Spruce Gardens at 9.52pm last night (Friday, August 2).

Spuce Gardens, Bulwell. Pic: Google Images.

A man aged in his 30s was tended to at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Officers are investigating the incident and have arrested two men, aged 44 and 53, on suspicion of murder.

Enquiries are in their early stages and officers would urge anyone with information to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1032 of 2 August 2019.

