Nazi graffiti daubed all over benches at Ashfield children's play area

The play area, at Hornbeam Way, has only been open for six months.

Residents woke up on Sunday, May 7, to the horrifying site of benches pulled out of their placings on the ground and vile graffiti, including Nazi swastikas, sprayed on them.

Residents are now demanding Ashfield Council takes action to prevent something like this happening again.

Nazi graffiti has been sprayed on benches at an Ashfield park

One person, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “The new play area hasn’t been protected adequately by CCTV or patrols and is now wide open to anti-social behaviour.”

Coun Sarah Lewsey (Ash Ind), new councillor for Kirkby Cross and Portland said: “I am appalled at this grossly offensive graffiti.

"I have been on to the Council immediately and they are currently on site removing it.

"I would encourage anyone with any information to get in touch with the police on 101.

"This is so disappointing, we have worked hard to ensure this play park is improved and to find it vandalised in this abhorrent manner is disgraceful.”

