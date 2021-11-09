New anti-social behaviour taskforce part of PCC's plan to cut crime in places like Hucknall and Bulwell

Caroline Henry (Con) must set out her objectives for the next four years in her Police and Crime Plan, which will undergo scrutiny before being approved.

The 18-page plan – which includes setting up a new taskforce to target anti-social behaviour – will be unveiled at Nottinghamshire County Council’s Police and Crime Panel on Monday, November 15.

Mrs Henry says she intends to create ‘a hostile environment’ for those who attempt to break the law and run organised criminal gangs in Nottinghamshire.

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner

Around £400,000 will be pumped into late-night policing, which includes the city-based Operation Guardian, targeting those peddling drugs such as cocaine and cannabis to people on nights out.

The money will also be invested in projects aimed at keeping women and girls safe after a number of spiking by needle reports.

She will also launch a £100,000 crime prevention fund for initiatives to increase “neighbourhood safety and feelings of safety in vulnerable and hotspot locations across Nottinghamshire”.

There will also be an annual £250,000 ‘Make Notts Safe Fund’ for community-led third sector organisations to take action to address the community safety issues they face.

She will also invest £1.5 million to direct young people out of the court system by addressing ‘the underlying causes of early onset offending’.

More than £2.6 million of her budget will also go into local drug treatment services across Nottinghamshire.

Mrs Henry will also establish an anti-social behaviour taskforce and invest in the police’s serious organised crime units and road policing team.

She said: “My plan centres on three simple objectives – preventing crime and protecting people from harm, responding efficiently and effectively to community needs and supporting victims, survivors and communities.”

Mrs Henry says she visited each part of the county before putting her plan together and has cited the crime problems facing each one of them.

In Ashfield, including Hucknall, residents wanted to see an ‘increase visible police presence’ and targeting the illegal use of e-scooters, motorcycle-related ASB and illegal encampments.

In Nottingham, including Bulwell, the illegal and anti-social use of e-scooters, burglary prevention, building positive relationships between the police and minority ethnic communities and tackling hate crime, violence and illicit drug use in the night-time economy are all issues people want addressed.

In Gedling, which includes the outlying Dispatch district villages of Newstead, Papplewick and Linby, key issues included the illegal and anti-social use of motorbikes, quad bikes and e-scooters, burglary prevention and police visibility.