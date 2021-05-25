New Nottinghamshire PCC scraps £78,000 deputy commissioner role

All PCCs are entitled to appoint a deputy to assist them during their time in oﬃce.

The previous commissioner, Paddy Tipping, appointed Emma Foody as his deputy in 2020.

Mrs Henry said: “Until the deputy commissioner post is mandated by law, which is likely to come at some point in the future as the workload increases, I will be scrapping the role and saving the money.”

Caroline Henry became the new Nottinghamshire PCC earlier this month

Mrs Henry, who was elected earlier this months, says she is determined to be a transforming force and put more police oﬃcers on the streets.

She continued: “I am absolutely committed to doing things diﬀerently.

“We’re going to make sure that every penny we spend is money well-spent, and wherever possible is ploughed into front-line policing.

"Our police oﬃcers deserve better resources and more colleagues, and I am doing everything I can to achieve that.

Mrs Henry says she hopes this gesture will set the tone for how she wishes to run the county’s policing budget moving forward.

Mrs Henry has also confirmed that she will not claim expense payments while she is working within Nottinghamshire.

She said “We are paid by the public purse and claiming additional expenses for my work across the county doesn’t sit well with me.