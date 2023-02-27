Proud family members, friends and colleagues gathered at Nottinghamshire Police HQ to welcome the latest batch of recruits.

The programme takes two years to complete and combines a work-based programme, supported by off the job learning.

Having just completed 21 weeks of training, they will now spend the rest of the next two years completing the final part of their training in uniform and CID roles.

New recruits welcomed to Nottinghamshire Police

Deputy Chief Constable Steve Cooper, who addressed the new recruits, said: “Policing is a rewarding and varied career, and I was delighted to welcome these new recruits to the ranks.

“Each of them is at the start of a new and exciting journey that at times will be extremely challenging.

“We have spent the last 21 weeks preparing them to deal with those challenges in the best way they can, and I have every confidence they will rise to meet them.

“Serving with integrity, pride and compassion, they now have the chance to make a real and lasting difference to the many communities we serve.

“I really look forward to watching their progress in the years ahead.”

Police forces across England and Wales have been embarking on recruitment programmes as part of the Government’s pledge to put 20,000 additional officers on the streets.

The Police Uplift Programme was launched in 2019 and Nottinghamshire Police was tasked with reaching 2,380 officers by March 2023.