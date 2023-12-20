Newstead drink-driver was so inebriated he crashed into a tree in Kirkby

A Newstead man was so drunk he crashed into a tree in Kirkby, a court has heard.

Nathan Barker was found slumped over the wheel of his Mercedes in a ditch on Mill Lane, at 4.30am, on November 26, said prosecutor Catherine Wilson.

There was significant damage to the front bumper and a flat tyre and Barker was unsteady on his feet, she told the court.

A breath test revealed he had 82 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Barker, who represented himself, has no previous convictions and accepted the facts of the case but had nothing else to add.

The 30-year-old, of the Quadrangle, Newstead, received full credit after he entered a guilty plea to drink-driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He was disqualified for 20 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.