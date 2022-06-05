Police want to speak to these people in connection with an alleged assault in a Nottingham nightclub

The victim was on the dancefloor at a venue at Goose Gate in Nottingham, when she was approached by a man and grabbed by the throat.

The man is then alleged to have made a homophobic comment.

Enquiries, including reviewing CCTV, have been ongoing since the incident, which happened at around 1.05am on Wednesday, April 6.

Officers have now released images of three people they would like to speak to as the investigation continues.

Sergeant Chris Johnson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The behaviour reported is unacceptable and we are working hard to understand the circumstances of what happened.

"The woman was simply enjoying a night out and this is not how anyone should expect their evening to end.

“We have now released images of three people we would like to speak to.

"We believe they may have important information which could help our enquiries.

“We are determined to find those responsible and would ask anyone who recognises these men, or anyone who witnessed the incident or has further information, to get in touch with Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 31 of 6 April 2022.”