A 25-year-old man was attacked in St James’s Street during the early hours of New Year’s Day.
He was taken to hospital with injuries including a broken jaw.
As part of their enquiries detectives have now issued CCTV footage of a man they believe may be able to assist them with their ongoing investigation.
Detective Constable Nicola Bingham-Ward said: “We treat all reports of violence seriously and we are working hard to identify those involved in this incident.
“We are keen to hear from anyone who knows the man pictured as we believe he may have vital information about what happened which could assist us with our investigation.”
Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 344 of 1 January 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.