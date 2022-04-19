Nottingham assault: Police release CCTV of man they want to talk to after incident left victim with broken jaw

Detectives investigating a serious assault in Nottingham city centre which left the victim with multiple facial fractures, have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to.

By John Smith
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 12:25 pm

A 25-year-old man was attacked in St James’s Street during the early hours of New Year’s Day.

He was taken to hospital with injuries including a broken jaw.

As part of their enquiries detectives have now issued CCTV footage of a man they believe may be able to assist them with their ongoing investigation.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with an assault in Nottingham

Detective Constable Nicola Bingham-Ward said: “We treat all reports of violence seriously and we are working hard to identify those involved in this incident.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who knows the man pictured as we believe he may have vital information about what happened which could assist us with our investigation.”

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 344 of 1 January 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

