Officers were alerted to a disturbance involving knives and a baseball bat in Goldsmith Street at around 3.10pm on August 30.

Four people who ran from the scene were quickly detained by officers.

One man was arrested close to the scene and found to be in possession of a machete and class A drugs.

Weapons and drugs were seized following the incident in Nottingham

Three other suspects were detained shortly afterwards with a baseball bat found nearby.

A car believed to have been used by some of those involved in the incident was also found close to the scene.

During a search by officers, further class B drugs were found inside the vehicle.

Three men, aged 19, 24 and 26, as well as a 16-year-old boy, were arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of offensive weapons and possession of drugs.

Detective Sergeant Andy Buxton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We will never tolerate this sort of violent disorder on our streets and are working tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice.

“We will always take swift action to track down anyone suspected of carrying a knife or other offensive weapon, while anyone who does so can expect to receive a robust response from the police.

“We have arrested four suspects so far but our enquiries are ongoing.

“It’s important anyone who saw what happened, has any relevant information, or has CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage that could assist us comes forward immediately.”