Nottingham robbery: Police release CCTV image of man they want to speak to

A man walked into the premises in Angel Row in Nottingham city centre, and told a shop assistant he had a knife.
He then took several packs of tobacco before leaving the store and fleeing.
Detective Constable Paul Crofts, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a frightening incident for the shop assistant and we are determined to track down whoever is responsible.
“We believe the man in the image may have information that will help our enquiry and I urge him to come forward.”
If you recognise the man please call 101 quoting incident 535 of 21 February 2022.