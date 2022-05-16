Nottingham robbery: Police release CCTV image of man they want to speak to

Detectives investigating a robbery at a Nottingham newsagents have released an image of a man they are looking to trace.

By John Smith
Monday, 16th May 2022, 9:53 am

A man walked into the premises in Angel Row in Nottingham city centre, and told a shop assistant he had a knife.

He then took several packs of tobacco before leaving the store and fleeing.

Detective Constable Paul Crofts, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a frightening incident for the shop assistant and we are determined to track down whoever is responsible.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a robbery in Nottingham

“We believe the man in the image may have information that will help our enquiry and I urge him to come forward.”

If you recognise the man please call 101 quoting incident 535 of 21 February 2022.

