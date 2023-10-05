Nottinghamshire cop sacked after lying about sickness to go on holiday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

PC Joseph Jennings had requested for a period of leave including April 29 this year, but it was declined on the grounds that there was insufficient staffing on that day.

He submitted another request to have April 29 off, and again it was declined.

However, the other leave he had requested, April 30 to May 3, had been granted.

A police constable has been dimsissed from Nottinghamshire Police for lying about sickness to go on holiday. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

He was due to attend his shift on April 29 but sent a text message to his sergeant just before 2am – five hours before he was due to start his shift – claiming he had been struck down with norovirus.

It was later found this was a lie and he had travelled from East Midlands Airport to Turkey with his partner on April 28.

He was therefore absent from work without reasonable excuse or lawful authority.

An accelerated misconduct hearing, open to the public and press, was held at Sherwood Lodge Force Headquarters at 9am on Thursday, October 5.

It was chaired by Nottinghamshire Chief Constable Kate Meynell.

The hearing was held because PC Jennings breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect to duties and responsibilities, honesty and integrity and discreditable conduct.

The hearing heard how he left his team below the staffing levels required and that his actions were described as ‘dishonest, reckless and selfish’.

PC Jennings said he was ‘sorry for what he did’ and admitted he made a ‘bad decision’.

He said the holiday was non-refundable and he needed April 29 off.

At the hearing, Chief Constable Meynell said: “Members of the public quite rightly do not expect this behaviour from police officers.

"The impact of which is likely to damage the standing and reputation of Nottinghamshire Police among the communities we serve and that of the wider policing profession.

“The officer’s application for leave was refused so that minimum staffing levels could be maintained to keep our communities as well as one another safe.