PC Kevin Markowski, aged 46, is due to appear at Lincoln District Magistrates Court tomorrow, March 30.

The charges relate to an incident at Arnold, Nottingham, on August 24 last year, when PC Markowski allegedly assaulted a 16-year-old girl in the back of a police vehicle, while she was being detained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Nottinghamshire police officer will appear in court charged with assaulting a teenage girl

The IOPC investigation began in October following the referral from Nottinghamshire Police of a complaint.

Following completion of the investigation, the IOPC passed a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which has authorised charges against PC Markowski.

Advertisement