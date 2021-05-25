Nottinghamshire Police reflects on anniversary of George Floyd’s death

Today marks the first anniversary of George Floyd's death. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Since his death, Nottinghamshire Police and other forces nationally have been reflecting on their current progress to address any race disparities.

The force is one of the highest ranking nationally in terms of numbers of new recruits who have come from a black, Asian or minority ethnic backgrounds.

It says it remains committed to narrowing the gap in order to be more representative of the communities they serve and has embarked on a new positive action access course which is intended to remove barriers for applicants who are not demographically represented in the workforce, which includes black people.

The force runs a programme of positive action awareness sessions throughout the year, for people from underrepresented groups, who are interested in becoming a police officer, community supporter officer, special constable, or a member of police staff.

The new course this summer builds upon those sessions and is aimed at Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities to give them greater awareness of what it is like to work for the force.

Running for four weeks from August 5, it will see potential future applicants see and hear first-hand from officers and staff within different departments, unlocking some traditional myths and demonstrating the wide variety of what the force does.

The course also provides a good understanding of the force’s new Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship, where candidates get paid as full-time police officers as well as learning and earning a degree after three years – the cost of which is borne by the force.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: “The legitimacy and effectiveness of our policing is built on relationships between the police and the public.

"Whilst there are long-standing challenges and issues of trust within some communities nationally, we continue to make progress here in Nottinghamshire but the job is far from complete.

"Levels of trust and confidence are lower among some Black communities and we continue to address racial disparity wherever it occurs.

"Our new access course is designed to help local people from BAME communities who are thinking about a career with Nottinghamshire Police to see more of what we do and to prepare themselves should they wish to apply in the future.

“Nationally much has been done to address racism, discrimination and bias where it has been found in policing, and we must keep working hard to do more.

"No matter your background or experience, there may be a role for you in Nottinghamshire Police, as you are key to helping us protect and reassure our communities.”

For more information on the August positive action course email: [email protected] or visit: https://www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/careers/force-talent-support