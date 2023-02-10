On Wednesday afternoon, February 8, members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield Operation Reacher team arrested a male from the Newstead area who was wanted in connection with a theft and an arson incident.

At the same time, the rest of the team spotted two males and a female, “who are known to the officers for theft offences”, close to Iceland in Sutton town centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A team spokesman said: “The group were clearly hatching a masterplan, as they swapped items between themselves before heading to the Iceland store within 30 second intervals of each other.

A quantity of white and brown wraps containing class A drugs were seized by police in Ashfield.

“Luckily the team recognised this and prevented any thefts from occurring. As the group were being searched a quantity of white and brown wraps containing class A drugs were found at the female’s feet.

“Now our female criminal mastermind obviously thought she could bluff her way out of this one, denying any knowledge of the drugs. Unlucky for her, the little ‘palm-off’ was caught on an officer’s body-worn camera.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The female was arrested for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

The spokesman said: “You think that would be the end of story…..well it isn’t.

“As the officers were travelling to the Mansfield custody suite, they spotted a male walking on a footpath close to King’s Mill Reservoir. Officers were aware this male was wanted two bail offences and arrested him as well.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The work continued yesterday, as the team have executed a warrant in Sutton, where they arrested a male in connection to drug offences along with a sexual offence.