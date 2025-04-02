Nuisance bikers stopped in their tracks across Hucknall and Bulwell

By Phoebe Cox
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 13:02 BST
Off-road, quad and motorised bikes were all seized during a police day of action targeting nuisance riders.

Community, drone and off-road bike officers teamed up for the operation across Nottingham’s City North and Ashfield.

Aided by eyes in the sky and patrols on the ground, police managed to track down five vehicles in the space of a couple of hours on Sunday (March 30).

The searches across Bulwell, Bestwood and Hucknall resulted in two off-road bikes, a quad bike and two mechanically propelled converted bicycles being found and seized.

Off-road, quad and motorised bikes were all seized during a police day of action targeting nuisance riders.Off-road, quad and motorised bikes were all seized during a police day of action targeting nuisance riders.
Most of them were reported as being ridden in and around park areas, with police intercepting the riders soon afterwards.

As well as making the vehicle seizures, the policing teams involved in the day of action were able to issue four people with traffic offence reports for various driving offences.

The Bulwell neighbourhood policing team led the operation over the weekend, supported by Hucknall neighbourhood officers, as well as the off-road biking and drone teams.

Bulwell Sergeant Katie Taylor said: “Cracking down on antisocial behaviour offences, like nuisance bikers, has been a longstanding priority here in the City North, which is why we organised this operation.

“This was a great example of our officers working with other teams, namely Hucknall neighbourhoods, the off-road biking and drone teams, to achieve a positive result for our areas.

“I’d especially like to commend the efforts of Bulwell PCSO James Lievesley, who organised this operation.

“By being out and about in our communities, we were able to see the disruption these vehicles were causing, while also spotting two bicycles that it turned out had been converted into mechanically propelled bikes.

“We were really pleased to be able to make these seizures and disrupt this antisocial behaviour with our day of action, which we will be repeating again in the very near future.”

