Nuthall man jailed after being caught in Northampton with more than 150 wraps of class A drugs

A Nuthall man found in Northampton with more 150 wraps of class A drugs, has been jailed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Taye Christian, of Borman Close, Nuthall, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on October 26 after pleading to two charges of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

The 23-year-old was the passenger in a black Peugeot in Wellingborough Road, Northampton when it was stopped by officers on May 28 this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police say, information suggested the vehicle was linked to the sale of illegal drugs, and both the driver and Christian, were detained for searches.

Taye Christian.

After a knife and items believed to be related to drug dealing were found in the car, both men were arrested and upon a further search in custody, a package of class A drugs was found on Christian’s person.

It was found to contain 42 wraps of heroin, 123 wraps of cocaine, and four further larger rocks of both substances.

Speaking after sentencing, investigating officer DC Amy Johnson of CID West, said: “Both the searches of Christian and the vehicle he was in, and a subsequent search of his home address, gave strong indications he was involved in the supply of drugs, which was confirmed by the wraps discovered once he was in custody.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“From street level dealers to those running organised crime groups, we’re dedicated to bringing those responsible to justice and I’m pleased to see our commitment reflected in such a strong sentence at court.”