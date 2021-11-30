The alleged incident happened in Bancroft Street in Bulwell, at around 11.45pm on Thursday, November 25.

The victim suffered eye injuries and damage to her clothing.

Another woman was also allegedly assaulted, suffering multiple facial fractures and broken ribs, after she was reportedly punched in the face and kicked.

The pair were remanded in custody after appearing at Nottingham Magistrates Court

Gemma Plaskett, 34, of Bancroft Street, and appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 29 charged with throwing corrosive fluid on a person with intent to do grievous bodily harm and a second count of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Arron Hamilton, 34, of Ripley in Derbyshire, appeared alongside her charged with of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Both were remanded in custody to appear again at Nottingham Crown Court on January 5.

Detective Sergeant Chris Berryman, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force takes all reports involving violence in our communities extremely seriously.