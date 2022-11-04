Tesco Express on Jubilee Way South, Mansfield,

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard the manager of the Tesco Extra on Jubilee Way South, Oak Tree, noticed Mark Bentley acting strangely near the entrance and began monitoring him, on September 8, at about noon.

Sarah Holland, prosecuting, said he pushed his trolley, which was full of expensive items including alcohol, past the checkout without paying for anything.

When challenged, Bentley, aged 45, shoved the trolley at the manager and jogged away into the car park, but the registration of his vehicle was noted as he drove off.

The court heard he has 24 previous convictions for 86 offences – 43 of which are for theft dating back to 1994 – and he was jailed for making off without payment and drugs matters in July 2019.

Bentley, of Main Street, Papplewick, admitted theft.

Abbie Edwards, mitigating, said he tried to steal the items because he is struggling financially, but takes full responsibility

“He is on post-sentence supervision until June 2023,” she said.

“He is complying with the probation service. I can't get around his record unfortunately.”

The court heard he had been due to appear the day before, but did not attend because he got mixed-up about the dates.

A probation report said he will not be recalled to prison but he must test for drugs on a weekly basis.