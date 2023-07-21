Pedestrians hit by suspected speeding driver as car loses control in Annesley

Officers first received reports of cars racing each other along Mansfield Road, Annesley, yesterday, July 20, at about 8.40pm.

About 50 cars are believed to have been involved in the meet, while large numbers of people gathered to watch at Junction 27 of the M1.

Before police arrived, one vehicle involved in the race reportedly lost control and drove straight into a roundabout at the junction, hitting two bystanders.

Police have arrested a suspect. (Image: Nottinghamshire Police)

Both pedestrians suffered injuries which, police said, are not believed to be life-altering.

After attending the scene, police detained a suspect, who tested positive for traces of cannabis after a roadside drugs test

The 30-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drug-driving.

Chief Inspector Chris Sutcliffe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “While car meets themselves aren’t illegal and aren’t a criminal offence, street racing and dangerous driving certainly are, as they put people’s safety at risk.

“With this in mind, we’d always warn anyone against attending these types of gatherings.

“The standard of driving demonstrated in this incident has absolutely no place on our roads and puts the drivers themselves, other road users and pedestrians in danger, as shown in this incident where two bystanders suffered injuries.

“Everyone involved should count themselves very lucky that these injuries weren’t more serious.

“It should go without saying but driving while under the influence of either drugs or alcohol is completely unacceptable and can lead to devastating consequences.”