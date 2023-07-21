News you can trust since 1904
Police appeal after allotment sheds across Hucknall targeted by thieves

Garden tools and a drill were taken after burglars targeted a string of sheds at allotments in Hucknalll.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 21st Jul 2023, 11:04 BST- 1 min read

A shed at allotments off Garden Road was broken into between noon on Saturday, July 15, and 10am the following day. It is unknown if anything was stolen.

Garden tools and a Bosch power drill were stolen after a shed at an allotment off Beauvale Road was broken into between 10pm on July 15 and 9.30am the following day.

Garden hand tools were taken after a shed at the Cottage Garden allotments, off Priory Road, was targeted between 7pm on July 15 and 9.30am the following day.

The Garden Road entrance to the Hucknall Cottage Garden allotments site. (Photo by: Google Maps)The Garden Road entrance to the Hucknall Cottage Garden allotments site. (Photo by: Google Maps)
The Garden Road entrance to the Hucknall Cottage Garden allotments site. (Photo by: Google Maps)
A second shed at the site was broken into the following night, but it is unknown if anything was stolen.

Police are also appealing for information about other crimes in the town.

Documents and papers were strewn about after the Rolls-Royce Heritage Centre, Watnall Road, was broken into over July 15-16. Nothing was stolen.

An empty building under renovation on Ogle Street was broken into by two masked males on Sunday, July 16, at about 3.45pm. It is unknown if anything was stolen.

A car leaving Tesco was hit by a stone thrown by a girl aged 12-13 on Monday, July 17, at about 7.20pm. She was with four boys of a similar age.

A garden bin was stolen from a back garden on St Patrick’s Road, on July 17, at about 11.45pm.

A soundbar and other items were stolen after a shed on Chatsworth Drive, was broken into overnight on July 17.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield policing team at [email protected], or on 101.