Police appeal after Hucknall kids try to kick down entrance doors to block of flats

At various times on Monday, April 18 in Loxley Close, Hucknall, a group of six to eight youngsters, all aged between 10 and 15 years-old, tried to force open the main doors to a block of flats by kicking and hitting them.
On each occasion, no entry was gained.
In a separate incident, a group of five or six males, all aged between 15 and 17 years-old and all dressed in black, stole two push bikes from two youngsters in Titchfield Park at around 6.30pm on Thursday, April 14.
One bike was black, white and blue and the second either black or dark green.
If you have any information that can help, please e-mail [email protected], call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.