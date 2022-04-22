Police appeal after Hucknall kids try to kick down entrance doors to block of flats

Police are appealing for help to identify a group of youngsters, some aged as young as 10, who tried to force their way in to a block of flats in the town.

By John Smith
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 10:06 am

At various times on Monday, April 18 in Loxley Close, Hucknall, a group of six to eight youngsters, all aged between 10 and 15 years-old, tried to force open the main doors to a block of flats by kicking and hitting them.

On each occasion, no entry was gained.

In a separate incident, a group of five or six males, all aged between 15 and 17 years-old and all dressed in black, stole two push bikes from two youngsters in Titchfield Park at around 6.30pm on Thursday, April 14.

A group of kids tried to kick open the main entrance door to a block of flats on Loxley Close in the town. Photo: Google

One bike was black, white and blue and the second either black or dark green.

If you have any information that can help, please e-mail [email protected], call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Read More

Read More
Hucknall man smashed stolen car into vehicle at 80mph and fled, leaving woman wi...