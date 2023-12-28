A man was left with facial injuries after being attacked by a group of men in Hucknall.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm on Sunday, December 17 on Station Road.

The victim was walking near the miners statue when he was attacked by a group of around six males in black coats and balaclavas, who stole the man’s pink iPhone 5 with no case, and left him injured.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and information on this and other recently-reported incidents of theft, robbery, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour in Hucknall

At around 12.52pm on Thursday, December 14, a woman using the ATM machine outside Lloyds Bank on High Street was approached by a male who told her the machine was not working and placed a newspaper over the screen.

She left and a little later discovered that money had been withdrawn from her account.

The male was described as mixed race, 5ft 8in, wearing a cap and spoke with a strong accent.

At 2.26pm on Saturday, December 16, two Asian males entered a tattoo parlour on Watnall Road and stole an iPhone 14 max.

One of the men is described as 6ft tall, of skinny build and wearing a black Puffa jacket, the other was 5ft 8in, of large build and wearing a black jumper.

They made off in a black Volvo car.

Between 12.10pm and 12.15 pm on Tuesday, December 19 on Watnall Road, a large cream purse containing cash, a Lincolnshire travel pass, Robin Hood card, store cards and a rail ticket from Nottingham to Skegness, was stolen from a lady’s bag.

The victim thinks it happened as she stood at the traffic lights at the junction with the High Street.

At 5.45pm on Sunday, December 17 on Station Road a group of around 10 youths stole a scooter from a young male and attempted to take bikes from two others.

At 1.21am on Saturday, December 16 December, two males smashed a front door window at a house on Chatsworth Drive.

Some time, possibly on Saturday, December 16 or Sunday, December 17, the paintwork of a blue Ford B-Max, parked on a driveway in Keats Drive, was ‘keyed’.

At 12.38am on Sunday, December 17, in Highfields Court, the fence to a back yard was broken and a shed smashed.

At 3.15pm on Saturday, December 16, at the Bulwell end of the Hucknall By-pass, there were reports of around 30 youths on bikes and mopeds riding in the middle of the road holding up traffic and kicking at cars that beeped them.

At the island they turned onto the old Rolls-Royce airfield site.

At 9.40pm on Saturday, December 16, two or three people were seen throwing stones at a house on Marciana Grove but no damage was caused.

Anyone with any information about any of these incidents, or with any CCTV or dashcam footage that could help, should email the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team at [email protected]