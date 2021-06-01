Police appeal after takeaway cyclist injured in Bulwell hit-and-run

The 38-year-old man was knocked off his bike by a white car as he travelled along a cycle lane.

The vehicle failed to stop and officers are appealing for any information that could help trace the driver.

The collision happened in Ravensworth Road in Bulwell on Saturday, May 15 at around 6.15pm.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The cyclist, who suffered minor injuries, said: “I work for a chip shop and was on my way back from a delivery.

"The car just came alongside me and turned left into a side road.

“The car hit the front of my bike and I fell hard on to the road.

"My knee hurt a lot afterwards and I couldn’t carry on with my shift that night.

“I’m baffled as to how the driver didn’t see me.

"I had a big, luminous orange bag on my back and bright lights on my bike – and it was broad daylight.

“I can only imagine the driver misjudged the speed I was cycling at as they turned into the side road and that’s why they hit me.

“I was absolutely fuming that the driver didn’t stop.

"At least another driver who saw what happened did stop and came over to make sure I was alright.”

Police are appealing for the good Samaritan to come forward as he may be able to help officers with their enquiries.

Sgt Asif Mohammed, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a shocking incident and the victim’s injuries could easily have been a lot worse.

“The car came alongside him before turning left into Hoewood Road.

As the car turned its rear wheel hit the cyclist’s front wheel, causing him to fall off.

“The driver failed to stop and we are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information about the collision, to come forward.

“In particular, we’d like to speak to the driver who stopped and helped the victim as he may have witnessed the collision.”

The involved car was described as a white hatchback, similar to a Vauxhall Corsa or SEAT Leon.