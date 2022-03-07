Police appeal after van stolen from Hucknall pub car park
Police are appealing for information after a white van was stolen from the car park at The Bowman pub in Hucknall.
The incident occurred between 9pm on February 23 and 11am on February 24 at the popular pub on Nottingham Road when a white Ford Transit van – the lower part of which was painted black – converted to a camper van was stolen.
Police are also appealing for help with two further Hucknall incidents.
Overnight between February 24 and February 25, there was an attempted break-in at Nottingham Neurodisability Service on Hankin Street.
No entry was gained but damage was caused to the fire door.
And at around 8pm on February 24, the front door of a house in Goodall Crescent was damaged when a food sauce was thrown at it, causing staining.
If you have any information on any of these incidents, contact the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team by e-mail at [email protected], call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.