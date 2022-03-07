The incident occurred between 9pm on February 23 and 11am on February 24 at the popular pub on Nottingham Road when a white Ford Transit van – the lower part of which was painted black – converted to a camper van was stolen.

Police are also appealing for help with two further Hucknall incidents.

Overnight between February 24 and February 25, there was an attempted break-in at Nottingham Neurodisability Service on Hankin Street.

A van was stolen from the car park of The Bowman pub in Hucknall. Photo: Google

No entry was gained but damage was caused to the fire door.

And at around 8pm on February 24, the front door of a house in Goodall Crescent was damaged when a food sauce was thrown at it, causing staining.