Police appeal after vandals damage front door of Hucknall home
Police are investigating after the door of a Hucknall house was damaged by vandals.
Overnight between Thursday, November 3, and Friday, November 4, the bottom panel of the front door of a house on Sandringham Place was kicked, causing some lead on the glass to fall out.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to email Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield neighbourhood policing team at [email protected]
Alternatively you can contact the police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.