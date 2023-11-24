Police are appealing for information after a hammer was used to smash the window of a house in Hucknall.

The incident happend around 8pm on November 15 in Bestwood Road and the hammer used was left nearby.

Police are also appealing for information on other recent incidents of theft, burglary, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour in Hucknall.

At 11.30pm on November 18, two males came onto the driveway of a property on Bramble Grove and cut all four tyres on a Grey Audi A3 car.

Police are appealing for help to find the person who smashed a Hucknall house window with a hammer. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

At 4.55pm on November 19, the outer pane of a double-glazed lounge window was smashed on a house in Beardall Street.

Around 5.15pm on November 22, a red and white SYM-Jet 50 moped was stolen from Latin Grove and was followed by the owner on to Hayden Lane.

At 3pm on November 19, four youngsters were kicking on the door of a house on Montague Road for the second time that day.

At 3.16pm on November 21, a grey Peugeot Intuitive two-door saloon, with black eye stickers on the boot, which was left with the keys in and engine running, was stolen from the roadside on Broomhill Road by a white male, who headed towards Titchfield Park and Farleys Lane.

Around 2am on November 19, glass near to the door handle was smashed in an attempt to gain access to the communal area of some flats on Annesley Road.

Between 11pm on November 15 and 6am on Thursday, November 16, a white Ford Transit van on Annesley Road was broken into using a drill and tools were stolen.

Some time between November 17 and 3.05pm on Saturday, November 18, on the A611 Hucknall By-Pass, the engine, catalytic converter and radio were stolen from a red Vauxhall Grandland left at the roadside for recovery after an accident.

Between 6.30pm on November 21 and 8.35am on November 22 on Duke Street, the rear window of a blue Hyundai i30 car was smashed.

Between 1.30am and 2am on November 22, a grey Fiat Scudo van was broken into on Bolingey Way and tools were stolen.

Around 11.45am on November 20, a brown purse containing cash and bank cards, was stolen from a woman’s bag while shopping in Poundland on High Street.