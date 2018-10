Police are appealing for information after a women went missing from Hucknall.

Dawn Gould 58, was last seen in the Hucknall area at around 1.10am on Friday September 28.

Dawn Gould

She is described as 4'6" tall, slim build and long straight mousey hair.

Call 101 quoting incident 000564-10102018 if you have any information about Dawn.