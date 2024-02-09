Police appeal for witnesses after Hucknall takeaway door window smashed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!



At 1.19am on Sunday, February 4, the outer pane of glass in the door of Papa Franko on Watnall Road was smashed by a white male, dressed in black clothing and a black hoodie and accompanied by a female wearing a white top, white blazer and black leggings.

Police are also appealing for information on other incidents of theft, burglary, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour in Hucknall.

At 11.08am on Sunday, February 4, water and sweets were stolen from two sheds at the High Leys Allotments on Long Hill Rise.

The Papa Franko takeaway was vandalised after a door pane was smashed. Photo: Google

Between 7.30pm on Saturday, February 3 and 7am on Sunday, February 4, a shed was broken into on Long Hill Rise and a red Honda 90 motorbike, two electric bikes and a charger and a push bike were stolen.

Around 12.22pm on Tuesday, February 6 in Ogle Street, a dark blue Audi Q3, with a damaged locking system, was stolen from the roadside.

Between 8.30pm on Friday, February 2 and 8.30am on Saturday, February 3, a black Dacia Sandero Ambiance car, parked on Shelton Avenue, was broken into, damaging the central locking system, and some small change stolen.

At 8.39pm on Saturday, February 3 in Charles Street, a house window was smashed with a brick thrown by a male.

At 1.31pm on Sunday , February 4, a group of kids were playing football in a car park on Linnet Way, hitting car doors and windows and were abusive and refused to leave when asked.

At 2.08pm on Sunday, February 4, off-road quad bikes were being ridden on the disused airfield on Watnall Road.

At 10.08pm on Monday, February 5, there were reports of cars racing up and down the bypass and into Dorey Lane until being dispersed by police.

Around 5.50pm on Tuesday, February 6, two males aged 16 or 17, one dressed in black, the second in grey and white tracksuit and a beanie hat covering his face, were throwing eggs at a house on Ward Avenue.

Reported at 7.11pm on Wednesday, February 7 – but happening nearly every night – a group of boys were banging on the side and windows of a property on Polperro Way.