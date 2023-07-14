Ashfield-based police officers said the caravan, at Hucknall Caravans, Watnall Road Aerodrome, Hucknall, had a window removed on Friday, July 7, at about 2.55pm.

Police said three males were seen on site near the caravans, but it is not known if anything was stolen.

A bike was stolen from the rear of Lawrence Severn & Son High Quality Butchers, on High Street, Hucknall. (Photo by: Google Maps)

Police are also appealing for information on other incidents of theft and criminal damage.

A white Vauxhall Corsa was stolen from Belvoir Street, Hucknall, between 5pm on Thursday, July 6, and 11am the following day. The vehicle was later found and recovered by the owner.

A kitchen window at a property on Clumber Street, Hucknall, was smashed on July 6, at about 9.35pm, possibly by a male wearing a grey puffa coat and riding a bike.

A light grey Carrera hybrid bike was stolen from the rear of Lawrence Severn & Son High Quality Butchers, High Street, Hucknall, on July 7, at 8.15am.

A white Nissan Juke on Thoresby Dale, Hucknall, had a front nearside window smashed sometime on Saturday-Sunday, July 8-9.

Two windows in a front door of a property on Lime Tree Road, Hucknall, were smashed a man on a bike on Monday, July 10, at about 1.45am. A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.