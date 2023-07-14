Police appeal over thefts and criminal damage across Hucknall
Ashfield-based police officers said the caravan, at Hucknall Caravans, Watnall Road Aerodrome, Hucknall, had a window removed on Friday, July 7, at about 2.55pm.
Police said three males were seen on site near the caravans, but it is not known if anything was stolen.
Police are also appealing for information on other incidents of theft and criminal damage.
A white Vauxhall Corsa was stolen from Belvoir Street, Hucknall, between 5pm on Thursday, July 6, and 11am the following day. The vehicle was later found and recovered by the owner.
A kitchen window at a property on Clumber Street, Hucknall, was smashed on July 6, at about 9.35pm, possibly by a male wearing a grey puffa coat and riding a bike.
A light grey Carrera hybrid bike was stolen from the rear of Lawrence Severn & Son High Quality Butchers, High Street, Hucknall, on July 7, at 8.15am.
A white Nissan Juke on Thoresby Dale, Hucknall, had a front nearside window smashed sometime on Saturday-Sunday, July 8-9.
Two windows in a front door of a property on Lime Tree Road, Hucknall, were smashed a man on a bike on Monday, July 10, at about 1.45am. A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Anyone with any information about any of the incidents is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield neighbourhood policing team, by email at [email protected], or on 101, or, alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.