It is believed a person or persons in a white van are responsible for the incident, which happened on Kennel Lane on Wednesday, July 26, at about 9.30pm.

Police are also after the public’s help on a number of incidents of burglary, theft and criminal damage.

A property on Merlin Drive, Hucknall, was entered some time between July 26 and Thursday, July 27, but it is not known if anything was stolen.

Police are appealing for information to find the Annesley fly-tippers. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

A flat on Lime Tree Road, Hucknall, was also broken into between 6pm on July 26 and 3.15pm the following day, but again it is not known if anything was stolen.

The canteen at the Industrial Training Centre, Wigwam Lane, Hucknall, was broken into by two males on Tuesday, August 1, at 5.10am, who then tried to steal two wheelbarrows full of catering goods and tools. However, they were disturbed by someone who prevented one of the wheelbarrows from being being taken away.

A red and black Hurricane moped was stolen from outside the Co-op store on Watnall Road, Hucknall, on Sunday, July 30, at 5.10pm, but was later found and recovered by the owner.

Akitchen window was smashed at a property on Lovesey Avenue, Hucknall, between 5.15pm on Friday, July 28, and 4.30am the following day.