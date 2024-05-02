Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened around 6.06pm on Sunday, April 28 in William Street when the parcel was stolen by a white female, around 5ft 6in, of slim build, with dark brown hair, wearing a pink hoodie, white jeans, white trainers and a white shoulder bag with a pattern on it.

Police are investigating this and other incidents of theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour reported in Hucknall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between 3.10am and 3.40am on Thursday, April 25, number plates were ripped off two motorbikes, a green Crosser and an orange and white Yamasaki, which were stolen from a shed, in Shaw Crescent.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a parcel was stolen from a Hucknall driveway. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Overnight between Thursday, April 25 and Friday, April 26, the rear number plate was stolen from a silver car parked on a driveway on Coniston Road.

Around 11am on Sunday, April 21, a wallet was stolen from a customer in The Range store on Central Walk in a possible pickpocketing incident.

Between 8pm on Friday, April 26 and 11am on Saturday, April 27, the paintwork on a black VW Beetle, parked on a driveway on Papplewick Lane, was badly scored and scratched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between 12.30pm and 1.50pm on Sunday, April 28, the edging around the glass in a front door of a property in Christchurch Road was damaged.

Between 6pm on Saturday, April 27 and 12noon on Monday, April 29, a glass panel, close to the lock for the external door, was smashed at some flats on Loxley Close.

At 8.21am on Tuesday, April 30, a passer by reported that a window had been smashed at a bungalow on Christchurch Road.

At 11.17am on Tuesday, April 30, there was a report of paint work being scratched on the bonnet and two doors of a dark blue Mazda CX-5 Homura on Marchesi Close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 7pm on Thursday, April 25, four girls were banging on windows, a chimney plate and fence of a property on Polperro Way.

At 7.53pm on Saturday, April 27, there was a knock-and-run incident at a property on Field Avenue, Christchurch Road by four males aged between eight and 12, all around 4ft 10, of slim build and wearing dark clothing, one in a balaclava.