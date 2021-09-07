Police appealing for witnesses after assault on Hucknall High Street where victim was helped by H2O bar stafff

A police spokesperson said: “Police were called to Hucknall High Street shortly before 1am on Sunday morning (September 5) following reports of an assault.

"A man was treated in hospital for facial injuries but has since been released.

"Investigations are ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 51 of 5 September.

The incident happened on the High Street

Door staff from the nearby H2O Bar & Grill quickly ran to the incident and split the fighters up.

More staff from the bar then provided first aid for the man on the ground and called an ambulance.