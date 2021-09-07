Police appealing for witnesses after assault on Hucknall High Street where victim was helped by H2O bar stafff
Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was assaulted on Hucknall High Street at the weekend.
A police spokesperson said: “Police were called to Hucknall High Street shortly before 1am on Sunday morning (September 5) following reports of an assault.
"A man was treated in hospital for facial injuries but has since been released.
"Investigations are ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 51 of 5 September.
Door staff from the nearby H2O Bar & Grill quickly ran to the incident and split the fighters up.
More staff from the bar then provided first aid for the man on the ground and called an ambulance.
The bar is also now helping the police by providing whatever CCTV footage it has of the incident.