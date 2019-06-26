Police arrest man after stolen vehicle crashes into telegraph pole

Police have arrested a man following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle which crashed into a telegraph pole.

The vehicle failed to stop before crashing into a telegraph pole in Eastglade Road, Bestwood, at about 2.30pm, yesterday afternoon.

The driver fled on foot but was swiftly detained by officers, Nottinghamshire Police said.

No injuries were reported.

The road was temporarily closed and re-opened shortly after 4pm yesterday.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving offences, including dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

He was also arrested on suspicion of burglary in connection with an incident in Adbolton Lane, West Bridgford, which happened between about 10.10am and 10.35am on Monday, June 24.

The man remains in police custody.