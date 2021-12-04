A van, which is believed to have been stolen, was followed on the M1 into Nottinghamshire after it was initially spotted at junction 21 at around 2.20am on Thursday, December 2.

Police attempted to stop the driver, but they failed to stop, and as it headed further north teams from Nottinghamshire joined colleagues from Derbyshire and Leicestershire as they worked together to try to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

As an attempt was made to box in the van it rammed a number of police cars out of the way.

A Nottinghamshire Police car was left badly damaged after it was rammed by a van during a high-speed chase on the M1. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

As it approached junction 26 at Bulwell, Nottinghamshire officers took the lead.

As they tried to box in the van again, a Nottinghamshire police car was rammed, causing it to spin and hit a barrier and leaving it severely damaged.

Another Nottinghamshire car was damaged after a wheel came off and hit it.

Two Nottinghamshire officers were taken to hospital for treatment with minor injuries and are said to be recovering.

The chase continued up the M1 past Hucknall and on into South Yorkshire where it was finally brought to a halt when it hit a stinger as it approached junction 37 and came to a stop on the hard shoulder.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop and an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These reported actions show a complete lack of regard for anyone else on the road and, as officers, our number one priority is the safety of the public.

“That’s why we were quick to assist as the pursuit came through Nottinghamshire and take the lead when it was appropriate,

“It is absolutely shocking to hear that, instead of stopping as directed, the van driver reportedly rammed police cars out of the way and in turn put officers, themselves and others in danger.

“Two officers were left injured and with a severely damaged car.

"Thankfully they are now recovering and no-one else suffered any significant injuries.

“It was fantastic teamwork by officers to stop the van and this just goes to serve as a warning to anyone who may think of trying to outrun us – officers are highly trained and skilled and are provided with great equipment, so it won’t be long before we catch up with you.

“We have arrested two men in connection with the incident and our enquiries continue.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any further information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police, quoting crime reference 21000700659.