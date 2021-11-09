Police continue crackdown on Hucknall speeders
Officers from Ashfield Police’s Hucknall beat team have caught several speeding drivers during their latest Fatal 4 operation in the town.
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 3:13 pm
Fatal 4 refers to the offences of speeding, using a mobile phone while driving, drink or drug driving and not wearing a seatbelt.
Officers were on Waterloo Road, Annesley Road and Moore Road in the town on Tuesday, November 9 and several tickets were handed out, including to someone doing 44mph in a 30mph area.
Police will continue to operate Fatal 4 patrols in Hucknall and will go where the public feel there is an issue.
Email [email protected] to have your say on where you would like to see police operating next time in the Hucknall area.