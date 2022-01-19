Police Fatal 4 operation returns to Hucknall after public name hotspot areas
Police in Hucknall have been carrying out another Fatal 4 operation in the town after residents contacted them to name hotspot areas they should target.
The operation was part of a week of neighbourhood policing action in the town.
Fatal 4 is an operation used to tackle motorists who are speeding, using mobile phones whilst driving and/or in control of a vehicle, not wearing a seat belt or driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs.
Following an appeal to the public to name areas they wanted to see targeted, police visited Nottingham Road, Waterloo Road, Papplewick Lane and Farleys Lane.
Over the course of the operation, a number of tickets were handed out, including to one driver doing 41mph in a 30mph zone.
