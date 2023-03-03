News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV

Police investigating after their old Hucknall home is broken into

Police in Hucknall are appealing for information after the old police station on Watnall Road in the town was broken into.

By John Smith
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 1:14pm

Police received reports at 4.15pm on Saturday, February 25 that several persons had broken into the building and were seen running around inside.

Read More
Four men in court in Nottingham charged with people smuggling

The police station was closed in 2015 and plans were submitted to Ashfield District Council in 2021 to demolish the building and build a care home in its place.

Police are investigating after the old police station on Watnall Road was broken into
Police are investigating after the old police station on Watnall Road was broken into
Police are investigating after the old police station on Watnall Road was broken into
Most Popular

Anyone with information on the break-in should email [email protected] or call police on 101.