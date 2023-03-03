Police investigating after their old Hucknall home is broken into
Police in Hucknall are appealing for information after the old police station on Watnall Road in the town was broken into.
Police received reports at 4.15pm on Saturday, February 25 that several persons had broken into the building and were seen running around inside.
The police station was closed in 2015 and plans were submitted to Ashfield District Council in 2021 to demolish the building and build a care home in its place.
Anyone with information on the break-in should email [email protected] or call police on 101.