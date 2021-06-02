Police issue dispersal order for area around Hucknall junction of the M1
Ashfield Police have issued a dispersal order for an area including for the Hucknall junction of the M1 – junction 27 – and nearby roads after more reports of vehicles congregating during evenings.
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 11:33 am
On its Facebook page, the police say: “The section 34 Dispersal Power of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 has been authorised to cover junction 26 to 28 of the M1 (north and southbound), the A611 towards junction 27 and all the surrounding roads within a one mile perimeter of junction 27.
"These areas receive multiple vehicles on Sunday evenings which congregate to drive in a manner causing anti-social behaviour, presenting a risk to the public.
"Any vehicles found to be in a convoy, congregating or driving, in an anti-social manner will be moved on from this area.”