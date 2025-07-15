Police make further plea for information about Hucknall boy three weeks after disappearance
Officers are concerned for Shay’s safety after he was reported missing from the Hucknall area on Wednesday 25th June 2025.
Shay is known to frequent Sutton in Ashfield, City Centre, St Anns and Bestwood areas.
Shay is described as around 6ft 5ins tall and is of slim build. He is described as having long hair which is normally tied in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a black puffer coat, grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.
If you have seen Shay or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 761 of 25th June 2025.