Police praised for knife crime crackdown in Hucknall, Bulwell and across the county

Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry (Con) said she was proud of the police initiatives that had led to fewer weapons on the streets.

She also applauded the work of Nottinghamshire’s Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) – a multi-agency partnership focused on breaking the cycle of violence.

During the week, which ran from May 16 to 22, officers stopped and searched 95 people, making seven knife-related arrests in the process, and seizing11 knives.

More than 170 knives were seized or handed in during the Operation Sceptre campaign

Officers also carried out 41 proactive weapons sweeps in open spaces, seizing five knives.

Members of the public played their part by depositing 137 weapons in amnesty bins which were sited in police stations and shared service locations in the city and county.

A further 20 knives were seized as result of officers directly arresting suspects during the campaign – taking the overall number of knives recovered to 173.

A metal-detecting knife crime arch was also deployed to detect and deter knife carriers.

In addition, knife test purchase operations were carried out at 49 stores in the city and county during the week to tackle the illegal sale of knives.

The proactive operations also involved the force's police cadets.

Of those, only three stores visited sold knives to the underage test purchasers and now face prosecution.

In total 49 arrests were made during the campaign.

The week also showcased the positive work the police undertake all year round, working closely with partners, including the VRU, to prevent knife crime in the first place, by educating young people about the dangers of carrying knives and helping steer vulnerable young people away from violent crime.

There was a focus on the constant preventative work of Nottinghamshire Police’s dedicated schools and early intervention officers to educate young people, including delivering sessions to students and staff.

Officers also took young people to the award-winning choices and consequences anti-knife crime workshops on offer at the National Justice Museum, partnering with the Ben Kinsella Trust.

A spotlight was shone on the force’s ongoing proactive enforcement work to drive down knife crime and on various awareness-raising public engagement events which took place across Nottinghamshire to support young people to achieve positive outcomes.

Superintendent Kathryn Craner, the force’s knife crime lead, said: "Keeping our communities safe is at the very heart of what we do and I’m delighted that so many members of the public showed their support by taking part in this campaign and handing in unwanted knives.

"I'd like to thank them for their continued support as we continue to tackle knife crime by working together.

“Operation Sceptre is just a snapshot of our ongoing proactive work across the city and county to drive down knife crime and remove potentially lethal weapons off the streets and out of the hands of offenders.

The force’s Mini-Police members also supported the campaign by engaging with other youngsters and helping them learn about knife crime.

Supt Craner added: “Some young people may think carrying a knife protects them – but this could not be further from the truth.

"It actually puts them at greater risk of harm.

"They are more likely to become involved in a violent situation and get injured if the knife is used against them.

PCC Henry said: “I am proud of the proactive work of Nottinghamshire Police and our VRU throughout Operation Sceptre.

“Prevention work – particularly when it comes to violent crime – is one of my key priorities, which is why I am delighted by the positive feedback from the educational work undertaken in schools and with our partners to warn children of the dangers of carrying a knife."

Natalie Baker-Swift, head of the VRU, added: “Any opportunity to remind young people of the risks and consequences of carrying knives is positive.

"Every weapon removed from our streets has potentially prevented a crime.”